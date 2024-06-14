Bipartisan Senate Bill Seeks to Improve Access of Small Businesses to AI Tools, Training

Sens. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., and Jerry Moran, R-Kan., have proposed a bipartisan bill that would authorize the Department of Commerce to work with the Small Business Administration to develop and distribute artificial intelligence training resources and tools for small enterprises.

The Small Business Artificial Intelligence Training and Toolkit Act of 2024 proposes training on AI and other emerging technologies to help small companies improve financial management, business planning, accounting, supply chain management, exporting and government contracting.

“Small businesses are the foundation of the U.S. economy, making up 99 percent of all businesses,” Cantwell said in a statement published Tuesday.

“They drive economic growth and innovation. It is essential that all American entrepreneurs – especially our small businesses – have access to AI training and reskilling in the 21st-century marketplace. This bill gives small businesses a boost with new tools to thrive as we step into this innovative era,” added Cantwell, chair of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee.

The bill would authorize the Secretary of Commerce to establish a grant program for organizations offering AI training developed through the measure and update AI toolkits and training materials at least every two years.

The measure would also direct AI training for small entities in rural and tribal communities and those involved in advanced manufacturing.