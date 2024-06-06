Bipartisan House Bill to Reauthorize, Expand Federal Government’s Counter-Drone Authorities

House lawmakers have introduced a bipartisan bill that would extend through Oct. 1, 2028, existing authorities that provide the departments of Homeland Security and Justice with key tools to counter the increasing threat posed by unmanned aircraft systems.

The House Homeland Security Committee said Tuesday the Counter-UAS Authority Security, Safety and Reauthorization Act of 2024 would prohibit DOJ and DHS from authorizing the use of counter-UAS platforms produced by certain foreign companies.

The proposed measure would direct DHS to establish a counter-UAS mitigation pilot program, authorize the procurement, deployment and operation of counter-drone systems by operators or owners of covered sites and critical infrastructure and work with DOJ to develop standards for counter-drone system training programs.

Under the legislation, the Federal Aviation Administration should develop counter-UAS system minimum performance requirements, establish a plan for counter-UAS operations at airports and ensure the safe operation of the National Airspace System.

The bill intends to clarify and improve coordination requirements between DOJ, DHS, FAA and the Department of Transportation and strengthen U.S. privacy and civil liberty protections.

“This legislation meets the moment by ensuring DHS and DOJ have the appropriate authorities to act swiftly and decisively to detect, track, and mitigate hostile drone use, and to coordinate effectively with other agencies like the FAA or law enforcement partners in this pursuit,” said Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee.

Counter-UAS authorities are set to expire in October and Green said he expects the bill to pass through the House and Senate quickly.

Green introduced the measure with Reps. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Sam Graves, R-Mo., Rick Larsen, D-Wash., and Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.