AWS Launches $50M Program to Boost Generative AI Use in Government

Amazon Web Services has launched the $50 million AWS Public Sector Generative Artificial Intelligence Impact Initiative to support projects that enhance the use of generative AI in critical government missions.

Dave Levy , vice president of worldwide public sector at AWS and a five-time Wash100 awardee, wrote in an article published Wednesday the company will offer AWS promotional credits, trainings, technical support and networking opportunities through the effort.

Participants willl leverage AWS generative AI services and infrastructure such as Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Q, Amazon SageMaker, AWS HealthScribe, AWS Trainium and AWS Inferentia for their projects.

Running from June 26, 2024 through June 30, 2026, the initiative is open to new and existing AWS Worldwide Public Sector clients and partners globally.