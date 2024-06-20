Army Eyes Generative AI Pilot Program in July; Jennifer Swanson Quoted

The U.S. Army plans to conduct a pilot program of a generative artificial intelligence technology in July as part of a 500-day plan to mitigate risks associated with AI algorithms, Breaking Defense reported Tuesday.

The pilot program within the Army’s acquisition, logistics and technology division will use a large language model and will be conducted in a secure cloud environment classified at Impact Level 5.

“The pilot is not just about increasing our productivity, which will be great, but also what are the other things that we can do? What are the other industry tools that are out there that we might be able to leverage or add on … say, our vehicles or you know, our weapon systems,” Jennifer Swanson, deputy assistant secretary of the Army for data, engineering and software, said Tuesday at a summit.

According to Swanson, the military branch will use its own data to train the LLM and expects the technology to accelerate the contract writing process in the future.

“I don’t think we are going to necessarily out of the gate write contracts with it, but I think in the area of contracts and in the area of policy, I think there’s a huge return on investment for us,” Swanson said. “But we got to pilot and test and make sure everybody’s comfortable with it first.”