Air Force Special Operations Command Demos Real-Time Onboard Data Collection, Analysis to Support Joint Force

Air Force Special Operations Command performed real-time collection and analysis of MC-130 aircraft’s onboard data, showcasing ability to support the readiness and resilience of the joint forces.

AFSOC said Tuesday it was also able to identify cybersecurity and maintenance anomalies from the operational aircraft and transfer information to a Department of Defense cloud environment during the demonstration.

A commercial, off-the-shelf observability platform was used to gather and analyze data for potential anomalies. Results were then sent to the cyber mission defense team ground station, which streamed the information real-time into a joint cloud instance for further analysis.

“Gaining real-time or near real-time observability into operational aircraft gives us the ability to develop countermeasures to overcome enemy cyber-attacks, generate force readiness and improve mission capable rates,” said Col. Alfredo Corbett, AFSOC director, cyber and C4 systems.

The demonstration was held at Hurlburt Field, Florida, and was attended by Special Operations Forces Acquisition, Technology and Logis​​tics, AFSOC Staff, Cyber Mission Defense Teams and maintenance personnel.