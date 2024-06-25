Air Force Migrates Propulsion Requirements System to Cloud One

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Business and Enterprise Systems Directorate has deployed a new version of a system that supports the management of the service branch’s propulsion assets.

The newer version of the Propulsion Requirements System, a.k.a. PRS, has been migrated to Air Force Cloud One, which provides access to Amazon Web Services’ Impact Level 6 cloud environment, Air Force Materiel Command announced Monday.

With the cloud-based PRS, command engine managers can now compute engine requirements via Secret Internet Protocol Router Network at Air Force Network locations without traveling to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio.

“The new system gives the users more access and reduced time in computing spare engine requirements and ensures this vital capability is maintained for the USAF in the coming years,” said Greg Patterson, depot lead engine item manager.

Join the Potomac Officers Club’s 2024 Air Defense Summit on July 23 to hear important updates on the Air Force’s modernization efforts and technology adoption efforts. Register here to save a seat for the highly anticipated event.