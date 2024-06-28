Air Force Establishes Research Center to Provide Solutions to Hypersonic Development Challenges

The Air Force Institute of Technology’s Graduate School of Engineering and Management has inaugurated a new hypersonics research center that will deliver defense-related interdisciplinary solutions to address challenges in the development of hypersonic systems.

The Applied Research Center for Hypersonics, dubbed ARCH, will perform continuous outreach and engagement to increase awareness of the AFIT’s hypersonics-related education, workforce development and research efforts, the Air Force Institute of Technology said Thursday.

ARCH will also focus on providing subject matter expertise to ensure warfighter readiness and promote collaboration among organizations within the hypersonics domain.

Jose Camberos, an associate professor of aerospace engineering at the AFIT, was selected to lead ARCH as director.

The research center was inaugurated in May with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at AFIT’s Kenney Hall Auditorium. It was established amid the Department of Defense and the Air Force’s ongoing efforts to build and deploy vehicles that can fly at speeds greater than Mach 5.

The United States is pursuing the hypersonic flight capability as it faces power competition with its adversaries.