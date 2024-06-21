Agencies Release Updated Climate Adaptation Plans for 2024 to 2027

More than 20 federal agencies have released their updated climate adaptation plans for 2024 to 2027 that expand the Biden administration’s efforts to ensure that federal facilities and operations are increasingly resilient to climate change impacts.

The agencies coordinated with the White House Council on Environmental Quality and the Office of Management and Budget to integrate climate risk across their operations, mission and asset management, the White House said Thursday.

Key efforts include retrofitting and upgrading federal buildings to reduce climate risks to infrastructure, establishing protocols to ensure continuity of operations and protect employees, developing climate-resilient supply chains, and applying climate data and tools to better understand climate risks and inform decisions and investments.

The updated climate adaptation plans support the implementation of the National Climate Resilience Framework, which guides and aligns climate resilience investments and activities across the federal government and the private sector.

The agencies releasing their updated plans include the departments of Defense, Commerce, Agriculture, Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, Education, Energy, Justice, Labor and Veterans Affairs.