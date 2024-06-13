Agencies Modify Wireless Communications Framework for Mid-Band Spectrum Sharing

The Federal Communications Commission, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and the Department of the Navy have collaborated to modify a wireless communication framework that allows shared access to the mid-band spectrum.

The FCC said Wednesday it has endorsed changes to the aggregate interference model used in the 3.5 GHz band to enable the Citizens Broadband Radio Service, or CBRS, to provide wireless internet and other services to approximately 72 million more people nationwide.

NTIA has requested that the FCC allow certain Spectrum Access System administrators to modify the framework by reducing the size of Dynamic Protection Area neighborhoods along coastlines and around federal facilities, where commercial use of the mid-band spectrum can be preempted by federal operations.

The modification will expand the total unencumbered service area of the CBRS to roughly 240 million people nationwide.

“The CBRS dynamic spectrum sharing framework is already fertile ground for wireless innovation, and through collaboration with Department of Defense, NTIA, and stakeholders, we are expanding opportunities for reliable spectrum access while also ensuring that federal incumbents remain protected,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.