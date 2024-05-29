William White Receives Nomination to Serve on Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board

William “Ike” White, senior adviser to the Department of Energy’s Office of Environmental Management since 2019, has been nominated by President Biden to serve on the Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board.

DOE said Tuesday it has selected senior adviser Candice Robertson to lead EM and oversee its environmental cleanup missions.

White is credited with helping EM advance its liquid waste treatment systems, including beginning operations at the Savannah River Site’s Salt Waste Processing Facility, completing construction of the facilities supporting the Hanford Site’s Direct Feed Low-Activity Waste Treatment approach and beginning the first large-scale radioactive and chemical tank waste treatment at Hanford’s Tank-Side Cesium Removal System.

Before joining EM, he was the chief of staff and associate principal deputy administrator for the National Nuclear Security Administration.

Meanwhile, Robertson’s government career includes roles such as principal deputy assistant secretary and associate principal deputy assistant secretary at EM, chief human capital officer at DOE and chief of staff at the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

She was an elected Nye County commissioner in Nevada, which hosts the Nevada National Security Sites.