Unanet Announces New Lineup of AI-Driven Financial Automation Platforms; Assad Jarrahian Quoted

Unanet has introduced a new family of artificial intelligence-based financial automation platforms.

These tools are built to help customers automate accounts payable and receivable processes and improve the management and tracking of spending , Unanet announced on Thursday.

“These are capabilities that growing GovCon and AE businesses must have to optimize their finance operations, make smarter strategic decisions, and operate more efficiently and profitably,” said Unanet Chief Product Officer Assad Jarrahian .

He noted that the three platforms are compatible with Unanet’s established enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management software.

The first of these products, Accounts Payable Automation, is designed to handle invoices, evaluate data and enhance accounting workflows to minimize errors in these areas. The second, Accounts Receivable Automation, is embedded into Unanet’s ERP offerings. It is meant to consolidate end-to-end workflows to accelerate the speed at which businesses receive payments.

Spend Management, the final member of the family, was developed in collaboration with Mesh Payments, a travel and spend management platform. This software will provide Unanet ERP clients with Mesh Payments’ enterprise-wide financial management technologies once it is released later this year.

With these platforms, users can reduce the need for tedious finance and accounting tasks, Jarrahian said.