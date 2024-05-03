Tonya Wilkerson Nominated as Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence & Security

President Joe Biden has nominated Tonya Wilkerson, deputy director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and a previous Wash100 awardee, to serve as the Department of Defense’s undersecretary for intelligence and security.

The White House said Thursday Wilkerson will bring to the DOD position her over 30 years of leadership experience in the intelligence community and the space sector once confirmed.

Milancy Harris, former deputy assistant secretary of defense for irregular warfare and counterterrorism, currently serves as acting undersecretary of defense for intelligence and security. In this capacity, she serves as a principal staff assistant and adviser to the secretary of defense and deputy DOD secretary on intelligence, counterintelligence and security matters.

Wilkerson previously served as associate deputy director for science and technology and strategy at the CIA.

She was a change management leader at the National Reconnaissance Office, where she also held leadership positions in the areas of acquisitions, research and development and operations.