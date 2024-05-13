State Department Clears Emergency Sale of HIMARS Launchers to Ukraine

The State Department has approved the immediate sale of high mobility artillery rocket systems and logistics and program support worth $30 million to the government of Ukraine.

The foreign military sale agreement, funded by the German government on behalf of Ukraine, waived the congressional review requirements under the Arms Export Control Act to deliver three HIMARS rocket launchers from the U.S. Army inventory to Ukraine, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Friday.

DSCA noted that the proposed FMS deal will help enhance Ukraine’s national defense capability amid continued Russian aggression.

Ukraine will not require the deployment of U.S. government or contractor representatives upon implementation of the FMS transaction.