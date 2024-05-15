Space Force Unveils Strategic Action Plan for Data Analytics, AI

The U.S. Space Force has released a strategic action plan for fiscal year 2024 outlining the military service’s unified approach to operationalizing data and artificial intelligence to support operations in austere environments.

The Data and Artificial Intelligence FY 2024 Strategic Action Plan aims to achieve data centricity through four lines of effort: maturing enterprise-wide data and AI governance, advancing a data and AI-driven culture, reoptimizing data and advancing analytics and AI technologies, and strengthening government and industry collaborations.

Col. Nathan Iven, acting chief technology and innovation officer for Space Force, said the service branch aims to build a unified approach across data and AI activities, develop a skilled workforce, advance research and rapid experimentation and strengthen partnerships with allies and partners.

“To deliver on this vision, the USSF Data and AI FY 2024 Strategic Action Plan identifies initial actions for organizations that are essential for establishing processes, building capacity, and aligning existing efforts to better leverage data as a strategic asset,” Iven said.

“This holistic enterprise approach mapped out within this new data action plan sets USSF forth a path to ensure there is never a day without space data for our nation, allies and partners,” said Chandra Donelson, chief data and AI officer for the Space Force.