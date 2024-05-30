Scott Flanders Elevated to Permanent CIO Role at Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Scott Flanders, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s acting chief information officer since January, will assume the permanent CIO role on June 2.

He will manage the overall information technology functions, including cyber and information security, data management, artificial intelligence and enterprise governance, to enhance information access and improve performance across the NRC, the agency said Wednesday.

Before taking on the role on an acting basis, Flanders was deputy CIO responsible for planning, directing and overseeing resources to align IT and information management services with NRC’s mission objectives.

Flanders joined the NRC in 1991 as a reactor engineer intern and later served as director of the Office of New Reactors Division of Site Safety and Environmental Analysis and the deputy director of the Office of Nuclear Material Safety and Safeguards Division of Waste Management and Environmental Review.

“His experience with the government’s use of information technology and his deep understanding of the NRC mission will help the agency navigate the challenges of the future,” said Raymond Furstenau, acting executive director for operations at the NRC.