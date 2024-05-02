Reliable Robotics Completes USAF-Commissioned KC-135 Stratotanker Automation Study

Reliable Robotics has completed its study on the potential of equipping the KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft with the company’s autonomous flight system to enable automated operations.

The company said Thursday the KC-135 Stratotanker automation study it delivered to the U.S. Air Force was performed under a Small Business Innovation Research Phase III contract and provided insights about the possible use of its aircraft-agnostic system to automate KC-135’s taxi, takeoff, cruise and landing.

“Automating the KC-135 for refueling, cargo transport and joint operations with coalition military forces will allow pilots and crew to focus on higher-complexity tasks,” said Col. Lisa Nemeth, Headquarters Air Mobility Command A5/8, Deputy Director Strategy, Plans, Requirements and Programs.

Aside from automating the tanker’s operations, Reliable also envisions that the KC-135 automation tech will reduce crew workload while delivering better operational efficiencies and technological capabilities and will provide safe and efficient automated refueling of military fleets.

Reliable delivered the report to senior Air Mobility Command leadership earlier in 2024.

“The Air Force is continually innovating, and autonomy will be a key enabler for global missions and agile combat employment,” said Nemeth.

Currently, almost 400 Stratotankers are in operation, supporting the Air Force’s refueling and air mobility requirements.