Pentagon Issues Cybersecurity Reciprocity Playbook

The Department of Defense has released a playbook designed to provide information on key DOD priorities for applying cybersecurity reciprocity in the department’s systems.

The Cybersecurity Reciprocity Playbook includes a definition of reciprocity, the benefits of using reciprocity and the risks of failing to leverage reciprocity.

According to the document, cybersecurity reciprocity highlights the importance of keeping a robust security posture while maximizing efficiency through the reuse of the body of evidence.

“Reciprocity is designed to expedite authorization through the re-use of assessments and artifacts, which leads to cost reduction,” the document reads.

The playbook, which was cleared for publication on May 15, offers information on several reciprocity use cases, including cloud service offerings and one-to-one scenarios, and discusses the role of various types of authorizing officials in reciprocity.

Through the playbook, the Pentagon cites security configuration guides and secure configurations and addresses the DOD chief information officer’s role in addressing reciprocity conflicts.

In early May, Kathleen Hicks, deputy secretary at the DOD and a 2024 Wash100 awardee, released a memorandum aimed at addressing issues associated with cybersecurity reciprocity and the Risk Management Framework.