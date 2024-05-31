NSA Releases Guidance on Integrating Zero Trust Model’s Visibility & Analytics Pillar

The National Security Agency has released a new cybersecurity information sheet, or CSI, on advancing organizations’ zero trust framework by focusing on visibility and analytics.

According to the CSI, the zero trust model’s visibility and analytics aspect empowers organizations to utilize infrastructure, tools, data and techniques to enable proactive risk identification, mitigation and response.

“Visibility and analytics form the cornerstone of any ZT strategy, empowering organizations to harness infrastructure, tools, data, and techniques for proactively mitigating risks and for rapid identification, detection, and response to emerging cyber threats,” said Dave Luber, director of cybersecurity at NSA.

To fully utilize the visibility and analytics pillar’s capabilities, the NSA recommends that organizations perform activity logging, regularly use security and risk analytics, centralize security information and event management, develop user and entity behavior analytics, automate dynamic policies and integrate threat intelligence.