Northrop Receives Army Contract Modification for Poland’s Integrated Air & Missile Defense System

Northrop Grumman has secured a $49 million contract modification from the U.S. Army in support of the company’s work on the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System, or IBCS, for the government of Poland.

The Department of Defense said Tuesday that the contractor’s defense systems sector will continue working at its Huntsville, Alabama, site through March 31, 2025.

In March 2019, Northrop was awarded a $349.4 million contract for the delivery of two complete battery sets of IBCS hardware and software to Poland as part of the Foreign Military Sales program. The procurement is a seven-year effort expected to conclude by June 30, 2026. The company was obligated the full contract amount from fiscal 2019 FMS funds at the time of the award.

For the modification, the Army Contracting Command, which serves as the contracting activity, also awarded Northrop the full amount from the fiscal 2024 FMS budget.

IBCS is a command and control system developed to provide militaries with air and missile defense. It has modular, open and scalable architecture that enables delivery of a single actionable picture of the full battlespace to warfighters to support their decision-making on defeating threats.

Poland intends to use the system as the centerpiece of its modernization strategy for the Wisla medium-range air and missile defense program.