Noble Supply & Logistics Awarded $90M DLA Contract for Facility Support Services

Noble Supply and Logistics has secured a potential $90 million firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide U.S. service branches with facility support services.

The Defense Logistics Agency awarded the 458-day bridge contract, which covers facilities maintenance, repair and operations supplies and runs through Aug. 15, 2025, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

Contract work will be performed in Florida, Alabama and Mississippi, and will support the U.S. Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps and Navy.

The award is a sole-source acquisition and includes no option periods. It will be funded by fiscal year 2024 and 2025 defense working capital allocations.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based DLA Troop Support serves as the contracting activity.

Noble is a Boston, Massachusetts-headquartered contractor that offers integrated supply chain management, including logistics and technical support, procurement, inventory and distribution management, to help customers cut logistics pipelines and streamline the procurement process.