NOAA Releasing BAA on Technologies That Can Enhance Systems Delivering Environmental Intelligence

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration intends to conduct a study concerning advanced technologies that can improve environmental intelligence and is releasing a broad agency announcement for the effort.

The National Environmental Satellite, Data and Information Service website said Friday that the study aims to improve the systems and information NOAA uses to inform weather and climate decision-making as well as improve their use and trustworthiness.

The BAA covers the evaluation and demonstration of technologies that can contribute to the development and management of an enterprise information processing system capable of answering contextual queries from various NOAA users with the help of a “knowledge mesh.”

The BAA will, in part, be a follow-on to 2022’s Earth Observation Digital Twin BAA. The subsequent study will be part of NOAA’s System Architecture and Engineering office Joint Venture Partnership.