NIST Awards Over $1.2 Million to Small Businesses to Advance Cybersecurity, Biopharmaceuticals, Semiconductors and More

The National Institute of Standards and Technology has selected 12 small businesses to be recipients of Phase I Small Business Innovation Research awards for 2024.
The awardees will receive funding to support research and development of new products in a variety of critical areas, including quantum computing, cybersecurity and healthcare, NIST said Wednesday.
Under phase I, awardees will work to establish the merits of their projects and determine their feasibility and commercial potential.
The awardees are:
- AMAG Consulting
- Applied Imaging Solutions
- Calimetrix
- Dapple Security
- EMode Photonix
- HighRI Optics
- Icarus Quantum
- MyExposome
- NUTS Technologies
- ObjectSecurity
- Tiami
- Universal Schedule and Booking
NIST is releasing more than $1.2 million in funding for the effort.
Once they complete phase I, awardees are eligible to apply for funding under phase II.