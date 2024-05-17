New CISA Issuance to Help Federal Agencies Implement DNS Encryption

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has released a new document that helps federal civilian agencies encrypt their Domain Name System traffic.

The Encrypted Domain Name System Implementation Guidance offers a variety of resources — including technical guidance and references and a checklist of required changes — that agencies can use when putting into effect DNS encryption wherever feasible, CISA said Thursday.

Mandated by Office of Management and Budget Memorandum M-22-09 titled “Moving the U.S. Government Toward Zero Trust Cybersecurity Principles and the National Cybersecurity Strategy,” DNS encryption enhances the cybersecurity posture of a government agency’s IT network.

Eric Goldstein, the executive assistant director for cybersecurity at CISA, said, “This guide will help agencies progress further in their zero trust security journey. CISA continues our efforts and collaboration with agencies to modernize federal agency cybersecurity successfully and securely.”

The same document can also be used by non-government organizations to determine the steps they can take to achieve zero trust.

