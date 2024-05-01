Navy Unveils Solicitation Plans for MIDS WDL SF2 Radio Development, Production Contract

Naval Information Warfare Systems Command plans to launch a full and open competition for a potential $900 million multiple-award contract to develop and produce MIDS WDL SF2 radios.

NAVWAR intends to issue a request for proposals for the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract during the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, according to a special notice published Tuesday on SAM.gov.

The proposed IDIQ contract will have a five-year ordering period and include systems engineering and integration — or SE&I — support for the MIDS WDL SF2 terminal, which stands for Multifunctional Information Distribution System Weapons Data Link Small Weapons Attritable Family 2.

SE&I support includes the future development of new technologies, engineering releases, waveforms, block upgrades and block cycles.

According to a request for information released in December, key performance parameters for the proposed procurement effort may include multiwaveform support, software control of modes, National Security Agency certification, operational availability, airworthiness and spectrum certification and cryptographic enhancements.

The RFI states that the procurement initiative will be a follow-on to a WDL SF2 delivery order under the existing MIDS Joint Tactical Radio System contract with Data Link Solutions.

