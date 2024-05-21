Naval Surface Force Forms New Squadron Dedicated to USVs; Derek Rader Quoted

The Naval Surface Force within the U.S. Pacific Fleet has launched Unmanned Surface Vessel Squadron, or USVRON, Three.

Led by Capt. Derek Rader , the new squadron will manage a fleet of small, unmanned surface vessels called the Global Autonomous Reconnaissance Craft, the Navy announced on Monday.

Rader said the integration of unmanned surface vessels into Navy and joint operations “will be accomplished through experimentation with the fleet testing and doctrine drafted by operators you see today, who embody and execute the warfighting that we need to achieve to enable the full potential of unmanned systems.”

The 16-foot GARCs were produced by the Maritime Applied Physics Corporation to support research, testing and operations and integration into surface, expeditionary and joint maritime forces.

These unmanned vessels will supplement warfighting capabilities held by the Navy’s legacy combatant force to strengthen the fleet’s tactical and strategic advantages. They are designed to work in harmony with carrier strike groups and surface action groups and can also function independently.

USVRON Three will be overseen by the Surface Development Group, or SURFDEVGRU, and will welcome the robotics warfare specialist into its teams to explore Robotic Autonomous System operations and maintenance and related capabilities. Its primary objective is to lay a foundation for advancements in small unmanned surface vessels.

“There are currently no boundaries, and we have an incredible opportunity to determine what right looks like within our sphere of influence,” said SURFDEVGRU Director Cdre. Shea Thompson .

Vice Adm. Brendan McLane , commander of the Naval Surface Force, said the Navy has “put the right team in place” to overcome challenging obstacles.

“The Navy is placing unmanned systems in the hands of 400 of our most talented warfighters to help integrate, scale, experiment, and employ these systems,” he said.

Get a closer look at the Navy’s top priorities during the Potomac Officers 2024 Navy Summit! To learn more and register to attend the event, which will bring together key Navy officials and industry experts on August 15, click here.