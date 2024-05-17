Marion Whicker on Army’s Organic Industrial Base Modernization Implementation Plan

The U.S. Army’s organic industrial base is advancing transformation efforts through the military branch’s OIB Modernization Implementation Plan with more than $18 billion in investments over 15 years, the service branch reported Thursday.

Marion Whicker, executive deputy to the commanding general at Army Materiel Command, said leaders across the service branch should focus on three factors to execute the OIB MIP: modernizing to support current systems, divesting assets the sites no longer need and modernizing to back future capabilities.

“We have got to get our facilities lean and mean, this is about being efficient and effective in all the things we do,” said Whicker. “We must show sustained success to maintain consistent funding.”

The organic industrial base consists of 23 depots, arsenals and ammunition plants that produce, reset and maintain Army equipment.

AMC and the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology hosted a two-day war game that kicked off Wednesday, May 15, at Redstone Arsenal in Alabama to ensure the integration of OIB modernization with the military branch’s priorities.

