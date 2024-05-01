Jen Easterly Breaks Down President’s FY25 Budget for CISA at House Subcommittee Hearing

Jen Easterly, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and a 2024 Wash100 awardee, said the president’s proposed fiscal year 2025 budget of $3.01 billion for CISA includes $470 million for the Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation, or CDM, program to help strengthen operational visibility into agency networks.

Easterly appeared before the House Appropriations Committee’s homeland security subcommittee on Tuesday and called the CDM program an “invaluable tool” for the rapid deployment of protection to federal agencies.

“Using our CDM program and our vulnerability scanning tools, CISA identified and drove mitigation of over 15 million severe vulnerabilities across the federal government in FY 2023,” Easterly said in her testimony before the subcommittee.

According to Easterly, the president’s budget request includes $1.7 billion for the Cybersecurity Division to further develop the capacity to detect and counter cyberattacks on critical infrastructure, $394 million for the Joint Collaborative Environment tools and capabilities and $255 million for the delivery of local risk reduction services.

The CISA director stated that the budget would provide $187 million for infrastructure security and resilience efforts, $130 million for emergency communications, $98 million for the activities of the Stakeholder Engagement Division and $140 million for the National Risk Management Center.

Easterly noted that the proposed CISA funding will enable the agency to broaden risk management and analysis efforts across critical infrastructure sectors and “maintain analytic capabilities, including risk methodology and framework development to identify critical infrastructure interdependencies and cascading consequences.”

