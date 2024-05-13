Interagency Invoicing Capability Implemented on Logistics Modernization Program System

Users of the Logistics Modernization Program system now have access to the Government Invoicing system following its implementation on LMP in March.

The G-Invoicing system works to address the lack of an integrated procurement and sales process among government organizations, including the U.S. Army, the Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems website said Thursday.

The system works to ensure the reconciliation of the ledgers of buying and selling agencies by facilitating the accurate tracking and management of transactions.

The use of G-Invoicing by military services was mandated by the Department of the Treasury in 2022 for intragovernmental buy/sell transactions.

The latest implementation of G-Invoicing was carried out by the LMP Product Management Office, the Army Shared Services Center, Army Materiel Command, the Department of the Treasury and the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Operations and Information.