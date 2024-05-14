House Panel Proposes $850B Defense Policy Bill for FY 2025

The House Armed Services Committee’s draft of the potential $849.8 billion National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2025 includes $1 billion for the procurement of another Virginia-class submarine for the U.S. Navy, Breaking Defense reported Monday.

The draft NDAA would cut 10 F-35 fighter jets from the Department of Defense’s request of 68 fighter aircraft and allow the U.S. Air Force to continue divesting its A-10 planes.

The House panel’s defense policy bill would support multiyear procurement of the CH-53K helicopter for the U.S. Marine Corps, preclude the retirement of USS Lake Erie and USS Shilo guided-missile destroyers and require the department’s chief digital and artificial intelligence officer to submit a report on its efforts to scale the Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control capability.

HASC is set to mark up the defense policy bill on May 22.

According to the report, the Senate Armed Services Committee is scheduled to mark up its NDAA version from June 11 to 14.

