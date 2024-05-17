DON Updates Neptune Portal to Accelerate Cloud Acquisition, Delivery

The Department of the Navy’s cloud management program has revamped its cloud portal to provide a streamlined interface for cloud service managers to access offerings from multiple vendors, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft’s Azure, Google, and Oracle, at multiple classification levels.

The updated Neptune Cloud Portal features upgraded catalog listings for DON cloud service managers and dashboards for infrastructure-as-a-service, platform-as-a-service and software-as-a-service offerings, PEO Digital said Thursday.

DON cloud service managers will also access commercial cloud services offered by other Department of Defense programs, such as the U.S. Air Force Cloud One, cArmy cloud infrastructure and the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability.

PEO Digital established the Nepture Cloud Management Office in June 2023 to accelerate cloud adoption across the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps in support of DON’s digital transformation goals.