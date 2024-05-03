DON Designates Naval Identity Services as Enterprise IT Service for ICAM; Jane Rathbun Quoted

Naval Identity Services, or NIS, has been formally designated as the Department of the Navy’s enterprise information technology service for identity, credential and access management.

NIS will initially provide ICAM capabilities to unclassified Navy shore users with plans to extend its support to classified, afloat and tactical use cases, the DON Chief Information Officer said Thursday.

“Enterprise information technology services are a huge force multiplier: these services allow our entire enterprise the ability to do more for less with greater security, quality and speed,” said DON CIO Jane Rathbun, a 2024 Wash100 awardee.

According to Rathbun, the designation of NIS as the enterprise service for ICAM will advance her office’s Capstone Design Concept for Information Superiority, which aims to help DON achieve a favorable financial audit opinion and comply with requirements to deliver a zero trust implementation plan by 2024.

ICAM is critical to driving the implementation of zero trust architecture across DON by providing a resilient cybersecurity approach to authenticating and authorizing users’ access to certain digital resources. It will also enable DON to resolve key financial audit deficiencies in IT general controls.