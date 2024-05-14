DOD Seeks to Address FOCI Risks for Covered Contractors, Subcontractors With New Directive

The Department of Defense has issued a directive to establish policy and assign responsibilities to evaluate and determine whether the ownership of a covered contractor or subcontractor requires the implementation of foreign ownership, control or influence — a.k.a. FOCI — mitigation measures.

Milancy Harris, acting undersecretary of defense for intelligence and security, approved the directive, which took effect Monday, May 13.

The document outlines the responsibilities of the undersecretaries of defense for intelligence and security and acquisition and sustainment and the directors of the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency and the Defense Intelligence Agency, among others.

For instance, the DSCA director should complete case reviews of beneficial ownership and FOCI, inform the contracting officer, designated principal staff assistants and officials at DOD components of the FOCI assessment and recommend whether FOCI mitigation measures should be implemented to address the identified risks.

The directive offers procedures to mitigate FOCI risks for a covered vendor or subcontractor.