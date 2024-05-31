DOD Organizations Come Together to Elevate C4/Cyber Capabilities; Lt. Gen. David Isaacson Quoted

Last week, representatives from various Department of Defense components gathered at the Joint Staff J-6’s yearly Command, Control, Communications and Computers—known as C4—Cyber Global Summit to discuss ways to improve C4/Cyber capabilities for the joint force.

Participating organizations included the 11 combatant commands , Defense Information Systems Agency, Office of the DOD Chief Information Officer, Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office and Joint Staff, the department said Friday.

“Forums such as this one allow us to level set with the combatant commands and focus on things we can tackle collectively,” said Army Lt. Gen. David Isaacson , director for C4/Cyber and chief information officer of J-6, Joint Staff.

The event, he explained, aims to balance the demands of the readiness-focused combatant commands with the responsibilities of the military services to organize, train and equip the force.

At this year’s summit, participants evaluated the current and future state of C4/Cyber with a goal of assisting the development of modern operating approaches, accelerating the acquisition of novel capabilities and helping the joint force maintain competitive advantages. Conversation topics varied, covering issues such as joint force readiness, risk mitigation, modernization and innovation.

Keynote speakers called attention to the importance of a resilient defense ecosystem, efficient technology development and delivery and global integration.

“Our adversaries are modernizing; they’re not defending their homelands differently than we. They’re buying more capability, not less; they’re buying smaller capability, not larger; they’re going faster than ever before, not slower; and they’re maneuverable and not predictable,” said Isaacson.

To keep up, he continued, the Joint Staff wants to “maximize our strategic partnerships and optimize capabilities that allow the joint force to defend, deter, modernize and prevail in conflict when necessary.”