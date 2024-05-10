DOD Inspector General Audit Finds Noncompetitive Army Contracts Supporting Ukraine in Line With Regulations

A new report by the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General has found that the noncompetitive contracts the U.S. Army has awarded in support of Ukraine are generally aligned with relevant federal, DOD and Army regulations and are therefore justified.

The report nevertheless flagged four areas that need improvement: the citation of specific authorities justifying the award of noncompetitive contracts; the publication of the justification; the timing for justification approvals; and documentation for follow-on acquisitions, the DOD OIG website said Thursday.

In order to address these weaknesses, it was recommended that a quality control tool be rolled out and relevant training processes be implemented.

The latest report covered 13 contracts worth $1.3 billion in total. A second report is expected to be released, which will cover the administration of the noncompetitive contracts.

