DISA Launches Cloud Management Platform for Defense Agencies

The Defense Information Systems Agency has launched a new cloud service management platform called Olympus to help defense agencies develop and mature their cloud environments, DefenseOne reported Thursday.

Korie Seville, deputy chief technology officer for compute at DISA, said Olympus will support organizations across the Department of Defense to launch and deploy cloud applications and services “without having to deal with all of the getting enterprise network connectivity.”

According to Seville, the new platform provides common services necessary for network servers to operate, enabling defense agencies to focus on their mission.

In addition to common services, Olympus is integrated with other technology capabilities, including DISA’s Vulcan DevSecOps software development platform.

“So a customer could theoretically use that service, use Vulcan together with Olympus to create the DevSecOps pipeline from end-to-end, from code development all the way to environment instantiation, and create their own DevSecOps platform right then and there. But it’s not required,” Seville said.

Olympus will provide services from the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability multi-vendor contract vehicle.