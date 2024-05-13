CISA Releases Cyber Advisory on Ransomware-as-a-Service Threat Used Against Over 500 Organizations

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has announced the release of a joint cybersecurity advisory concerning a ransomware-as-a-service variant known as Black Basta.

CISA said on Friday that the advisory seeks to inform cybersecurity defenders about the tactics, techniques and procedures that known Black Basta ransomware affiliates use, as well as indicators of compromise.

More than 500 private industry and critical infrastructure, or CI, organizations across North America, Europe and Australia have been targeted by Black Basta affiliates, resulting in data encryption and theft from at least 12 out of 16 CI sectors.

Black Basta was first identified in 2022.

The cybersecurity advisory was co-authored by CISA, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center.

Cyber experts, government leaders and industry visionaries will speak about the dynamic and evolving role of cyber in the public sector at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2024 Cyber Summit, which will take place in June. Register now to attend this important event!