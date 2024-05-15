Chris DeRusha Stepping Down as Federal CISO

Chris DeRusha is stepping down from his role as federal chief information security officer within the Office of Management and Budget, Federal News Network reported Tuesday.

Mike Duffy, associate director for capacity building in the cyber division at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, will serve as acting federal CISO and will start his detail in the coming week, according to an internal email obtained by FNN.

“Since day one of the Biden administration, Chris has been instrumental in strengthening our nation’s cybersecurity, protecting America’s critical infrastructure, and improving the digital defenses of the federal government,” Clare Martorana, federal chief information officer at OMB and a previous Wash100 awardee, said in an email statement to the publication.

DeRusha, a previous Wash100 awardee, has helped advance the implementation of the zero trust strategy and other cybersecurity priorities of the current administration since he assumed the federal CISO role in January 2021.

Before he became federal CISO, DeRusha was chief information security officer for the Biden presidential campaign. He also served as chief security officer for the state of Michigan and as a senior cyber adviser at the White House.

