Chris Bates to Take on Newly Created CISO Role at SandboxAQ

Chris Bates has been selected as the first chief information security officer of SandboxAQ .

In his new role, Bates will work to ensure that SandboxAQ’s data, communications and intellectual property are secure while supporting the development of the company’s AQtive Guard cryptography management platform , SandboxAQ announced from its Palo Alto, California headquarters on Wednesday.

“Chris brings a unique mix of experience in cybersecurity, governance, operations, engineering, DevSecOps, product development and more to SandboxAQ,” said CEO Jack Hidary .

Marc Manzano , general manager of SandboxAQ’s cybersecurity group, said Bates’ “expert knowledge of the security challenges faced by global corporations and government agencies” will be an asset to improving AQtive Guard.

Bates previously served as chief trust and security officer at SentinelOne, where he drove strong company growth over a period of seven years. He oversaw a number of business and technical functions associated with cybersecurity, go-to-market, product, software-as-a-service operations and more.

Before joining SentinelOne, Bates served in leadership positions at a wide range of commercial organizations, including Nike, Fidelis Cybersecurity and Nuscale Power, among others.

Bates said he is “incredibly excited” to join SandboxAQ, which has created tools that “are already having such an impact in cybersecurity and other fields.”

“SandboxAQ’s AQtive Guard software platform is redefining how leading banks and other large enterprises defend themselves in the face of increasingly sophisticated AI-driven attacks. I look forward to helping SandboxAQ and our customers succeed,” he said.