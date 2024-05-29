Charles River Analytics Creates Installation Risk Assessment Toolkit for Air Force

Charles River Analytics has developed a toolkit under a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research funding from the Air Force Civil Engineer Center to support installation security and risk assessment decision-making of the U.S. Air Force.

The Real-Time Assessment and Decision Interactive, or READI, Toolkit is designed to characterize potential threats and provide service members with risk assessments and insights into securing installations by utilizing probabilistic programming and deep learning approaches as well as ecological situation awareness visualizations, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based software company said Tuesday.

READI also employs hybrid AI techniques and uses information from disparate sources to support threat response decision-making.

“It’s helping a security officer understand what should be acted on and in what order to prioritize response activities,” said Nicolette McGeorge, human factors engineering scientist and principal investigator on the READI project.

Phase II of the READI development effort will focus on a wider range of threats caused by hurricanes, floods, fires and other natural disasters. It will build on Phase I efforts that involved characterizing environmental threats, developing probabilistic models and creating visualizations of them to support decision-making.