CDAO Introduces Open DAGIR Ecosystem to Scale AI, Analytics Capabilities; Radha Plumb Quoted

The Department of Defense’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office has launched a multivendor ecosystem that could enable government and industry to integrate applications, data platforms, development tools and services and support the Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control.

DOD said Thursday CDAO expects the ecosystem, known as the Open Data and Applications Government-owned Interoperable Repositories or Open DAGIR, to help protect industry’s intellectual property and government data ownership as well as scale data, AI and analytics capabilities.

“Open DAGIR builds upon the momentum created by the Deputy Secretary of Defense’s 2021 Creating Data Advantage memo, which included five data decrees for how the Department would retain ownership of its data while maximizing data sharing,” said CDAO Radha Plumb.

“Open DAGIR brings the best industry has to offer to the Department. It allows us to ensure enduring access to government-owned, contractor-operated technology stacks and infrastructure and retain data rights while also maximizing the ability of other companies to develop applications with government data,” added Plumb.

CDAO will identify platforms to add to the Open DAGIR ecosystem using its Global Information Dominance Experience series and conduct an industry day in mid-July.

According to Plumb, Open DAGIR could help DOD to leverage innovative platforms from software developers to develop capabilities for decision-makers and warfighters.