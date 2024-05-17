Bipartisan Senate Group Endorses Policy Priorities Tackling Threats and Opportunities Presented by AI

The Bipartisan Senate AI Working Group has released a roadmap that details priority policies related to artificial intelligence that the group believes ought to be given congressional consideration.

The roadmap is the result of months of stakeholder meetings, discussions and nine AI Insight Forums, which were convened to better illuminate the AI policy landscape, the office of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday.

The AI policies proposed under the roadmap include ensuring U.S. leadership in AI by increasing funding for AI innovation; addressing national security threats and opportunities posed by AI; evaluating the impact of AI on the U.S. workforce; and ensuring the competitiveness of U.S. companies and higher education institutions when it comes to AI innovation.

With the release of the roadmap, Sen. Schumer, D-N.Y., said, “[The] work continues with our Committees, Chairmen, and Ranking Members to develop and advance legislation with urgency and humility,” noting that, “[no] technology offers more promise to our modern world than artificial intelligence. But AI also presents a host of new policy challenges.”

The Bipartisan Senate AI Working Group’s members are Sens. Schumer; Mike Rounds, R-S.D.; Martin Heinrich, D-N.M.; and Todd Young, R-Ind.