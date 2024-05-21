Bill Hepworth Says Army PEO EIS Will Accelerate Agile Transformation Initiative

Bill Hepworth, the U.S. Army’s program executive officer for enterprise information systems, said that PEO EIS plans to accelerate its Agile transformation efforts and increase the speed of its key acquisition programs.

Speaking at AFCEA Belvoir Industry Days, Hepworth said PEO EIS has achieved its goal of becoming an Agile organization, with nearly 90 percent of its portfolio converted to Agile, the organization said Monday.

Increasing the speed of acquisition of enterprise software is one of Hepworth’s top priorities, aligning with the initiatives of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology, or ASA(ALT).

“Right now, with Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, the entire ASA(ALT) community is pressed to get equipment and supplies out to partners, so we need to respond faster across the board,” Hepworth said.

Besides speed, Hepworth’s office also focuses on digital strategy to streamline its programs, including the Enterprise Business Systems – Convergence and the Foreign Military Sales – Army Case Execution System.