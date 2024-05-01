Army Drops Task Order Competition for Electronic Warfare Management Tool

The U.S. Army has decided to cancel the competition for the Electronic Warfare Planning and Management Tool task order due to “evolving requirements and a strategic realignment within the program.”

The service branch said Tuesday the EWPMT task order was under the Responsive Strategic Sourcing for Services Enterprise contract.

The Army is focused on deploying current EWPMT capability and advancing software architecture modernization, which involves transitioning EWPMT’s spectrum management and electromagnetic warfare capabilities to the Tactical Assault Kit framework in collaboration with the U.S. Marine Corps.

The TAK-X framework is expected to offer microservice-based, modular software architecture and enable agile development and integration.

The modernized architecture, EWPMT-X, will be demonstrated in 2025 to gather feedback from operators. The military branch expects the modernized platform to replace the current EWPMT capability by fiscal year 2026.