John Sherman: DOD Could Make Initial Moves on Follow-On JWCC Cloud Contract in 2024

John Sherman, chief information officer of the Department of Defense and a two-time Wash100 awardee, said the DOD is considering plans to begin work on the second iteration of the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability contract vehicle, Breaking Defense reported Wednesday.

“We are, in calendar year of 2024, going to start looking at the follow-on contract for JWCC,” Sherman said at a conference on Wednesday.

“When we announced JWCC, it’s a three-year base with two option years, and we’re already into the one-year base of this. And we’ve said all along, in ‘24, that timeframe, we’re going to start looking at what comes next,” he added.

The CIO noted that the DOD has not yet set a timeline for the release of request for information for JWCC 2.0 but was committed to adopting a multicloud, multi-vendor approach.

Amazon Web Services, Google, Microsoft and Oracle won positions on the JWCC contract in December 2022.

According to Sherman, the Pentagon has awarded nearly 40 task orders valued at approximately $270 million across top secret, unclassified and secret classifications.