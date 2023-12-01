DOD’s Replicator Initiative Evaluating Promising Innovations for All-domain Attributable Autonomous Systems; Kathleen Hicks Quoted

The Department of Defense reported progress on the Replicator initiative, which was launched in August to accelerate and mass-produce next-generation technologies that can benefit warfighters.

The Defense Innovation Unit announced Thursday that a working group co-chaired by Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks has been laboring for the past two months to identify innovations for all-domain attributable autonomy, or ADA2.

The Deputy’s Innovation Steering Group collaborated with the Defense Innovation Working Group to identify the ADA2 mission needs of the Indo-Pacific Command. DIU will start posting solicitations related to Replicator next month as soon as the committee identifies the most promising ADA2 capabilities across the services.

“The Defense Department has already demonstrated that, with concerted senior-level focus, the right technologies can make it across the various valleys of death, from capability development all the way through fielding to the warfighter,” said Hicks, a three-time recipient of the Wash100 award. “Replicator is about leveraging authorities that Congress has already granted the DoD to deliver combat-credible capabilities faster and at scale,” she added.