Lora Muchmore Highlights Need for Air Force to Improve Data Quality & Accessibility

Lora Muchmore, assistant deputy undersecretary of the Air Force and assistant deputy chief management officer, said the service branch must enhance its data quality and accessibility, be more compliant in functional areas such as financial management and logistics, drive rationalization and advance transformation efforts, Federal News Network reported Wednesday.

“Our data quality and accessibility – the information about my systems – isn’t accurate, reliable and easily accessible,” Muchmore said at an event Wednesday.

“We’re going to do that and we’re going to do it really quickly. I think my team has promised me [that in] early December we’re going to have a big win in that area. So, I’m really excited about that,” she added.

Her remarks come as the Air Force works on the “10 x 10 Vision” plan to accelerate modernization initiatives by focusing on several areas, including low code application platforms, customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems.

Muchmore also mentioned the importance of cybersecurity and her top priorities for the service, such as having the right acquisition strategy for software, identifying enterprise capabilities to better manage defense business platforms and establishing a federated enterprise architecture.