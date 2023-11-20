DOD Introduces New Strategy for Operations in the Information Environment

The U.S. Department of Defense has released a new strategy to improve its department-wide information capabilities.

Centered around four key areas – people and organizations, programs, policies and governance and partnerships – the 2023 Strategy for Operations in the Information Environment aims to bolster the department’s information planning and resources to help overcome hindrances to U.S. national interests, the DOD announced on Friday.

“Make no mistake: America’s competitors and enemies are moving quickly in the information environment, hoping to offset our enduring strategic advantages elsewhere,” DOD Secretary Lloyd Austin remarked.

“This strategy is an important step forward in swiftly and seamlessly synchronizing and integrating our own operations in the information environment so that we can continue to strengthen our deterrence – and position the United States to lead the way toward a 21st-century world that is more secure and free,” the Wash100 awardee added.

The information environment is impacted by all military activities and operations, according to the SOIE document. An OIE advantage is enabled by the integration of information into operational strategies, planning and design.

Part of the strategy is training personnel to lead and conduct OIE while including data and joint information force providers as part of the strategy. It will also build an agile infrastructure that includes systems capable of characterizing IE and supporting interoperability across joint forces.

The agency pledged to adapt concepts and guidance to ensure and maintain the posture of OIE and continuously monitor its ability to implement the data environment.