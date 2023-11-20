DARPA Sets Proposers Day for Next-Generation Microelectronics Manufacturing Program

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency will host a proposers day on Nov. 28 to provide details on Phases 1 and 2 of a program to establish a domestic capability to research, develop and manufacture three-dimensional heterogeneously integrated microsystems.

DARPA said Friday the event aims to convene the science and technology community to discuss the forthcoming program announcement for the Next-Generation Microelectronics Manufacturing Phase 1 and Phase 2 and promote teaming arrangements among participants.

The proposers day will also serve as a platform for industry, academia and government organizations to exchange ideas and contributions on 3DHI research and manufacturing.

Eleven teams have been selected to establish foundational research to inform the succeeding stages of the program.

In September, DARPA hosted a workshop to explore industry recommendations on creating a U.S.-based center for fabricating 3DHI microsystems.

The upcoming event will be held at the Booz Allen Hamilton Conference Center in McLean, Virginia.