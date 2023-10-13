NASA Delays 1st X-59 Experimental Aircraft Flight to 2024

NASA has pushed back the first flight of its X-59 quiet supersonic research aircraft — manufactured by Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works subsidiary — to 2024.

The X-59 aircraft will fly as part of NASA’s Quesst experimental mission that aims to demonstrate technology that can fly faster than the speed of sound while reducing the loudness of sonic booms to a quiet thump, the agency said Thursday.

According to NASA, the new flight schedule will give the agency extra time to fully integrate aircraft components and ensure system performance.

The Quesst team has transported the aircraft from its assembly facility to the flight line to commence safety and structural testing.