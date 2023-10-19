DOD’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office Discloses 274 Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Reports in 2023

The Department of Defense and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence have released their joint fiscal year 2023 report on unidentified anomalous phenomena sightings submitted from Aug. 31, 2022, to April 30 of this year.

DOD and ODNI revealed Wednesday that the DOD’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, or AARO, received 274 UAP reports during the period, most of which reflected a bias toward military airspace restrictions but made no implication that the sightings caused adverse health effects.

According to AARO, some of the sightings exhibited unusual maneuverability or high-speed travel. None of the UAPs appeared to approach civil or military aircraft in unsafe proximity or posed a direct threat to vehicles used for observing the phenomenon.

AARO said that its investigation of UAP cases are a work in progress, and noted the need for better resources to improve its operations. It cited certain gaps in domain awareness such as insufficient data gathered from sensors and radar, which lead to observational misperceptions.

“Analyzing and understanding the potential threats posed by UAP is an ongoing collaborative effort involving many departments and agencies,” Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, DOD press secretary, said in a statement. “We take reports of incursions into our designated space, land, sea, or airspaces seriously and examine each one.”